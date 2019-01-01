ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pacific American Holdings
(OTCGM:PCACF)
At close: Dec 31
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 477.9M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Pacific American Holdings (OTC:PCACF), Dividends

Pacific American Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pacific American Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Pacific American Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pacific American Holdings (PCACF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific American Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Pacific American Holdings (PCACF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific American Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Pacific American Holdings (PCACF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific American Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pacific American Holdings (OTCGM:PCACF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific American Holdings.

Browse dividends on all stocks.