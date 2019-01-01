PT BUMI RESOURCES MINERAL by PT BUMI RESOURCES MINERALS TBK (OTC:PBUMF), Dividends

PT BUMI RESOURCES MINERAL by PT BUMI RESOURCES MINERALS TBK issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PT BUMI RESOURCES MINERAL by PT BUMI RESOURCES MINERALS TBK generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.