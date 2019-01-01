ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Permian Basin Royalty
(NYSE:PBT)
18.59
1.00[5.69%]
At close: Jun 1
17.46
-1.1300[-6.08%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.61 - 18.64
52 Week High/Low4.2 - 17.97
Open / Close17.95 / 18.6
Float / Outstanding46.6M / 46.6M
Vol / Avg.327.8K / 277.1K
Mkt Cap866.5M
P/E65.15
50d Avg. Price13.69
Div / Yield0.3/1.69%
Payout Ratio100.24
EPS0.08
Total Float46.6M

Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT), Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Permian Basin Royalty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.95%

Annual Dividend

$0.4128

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Permian Basin Royalty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Permian Basin Royalty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Permian Basin Royalty ($PBT) will be on June 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT)?
A

Permian Basin Royalty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) was $0.03 and was paid out next on June 14, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.