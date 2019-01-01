QQQ
Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R (PBSTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R (OTC: PBSTP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R's (PBSTP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R.

Q

What is the target price for Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R (PBSTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R

Q

Current Stock Price for Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R (PBSTP)?

A

The stock price for Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R (OTC: PBSTP) is $24.85 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 20:37:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R (PBSTP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R.

Q

When is Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R (OTC:PBSTP) reporting earnings?

A

Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R (PBSTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R.

Q

What sector and industry does Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R (PBSTP) operate in?

A

Public Storage 4% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser R is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.