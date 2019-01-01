ñol

ProSiebenSat 1 Media
(OTCPK:PBSFY)
2.675
0.025[0.94%]
At close: Jun 1
3.03
0.355[13.27%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.68 - 2.71
52 Week High/Low2.38 - 5.61
Open / Close2.71 / 2.68
Float / Outstanding- / 905.2M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 18.1K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E5.38
50d Avg. Price2.86
Div / Yield0.21/7.96%
Payout Ratio26.69
EPS0.04
Total Float-

ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTC:PBSFY), Dividends

ProSiebenSat 1 Media issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ProSiebenSat 1 Media generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 23, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ProSiebenSat 1 Media Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProSiebenSat 1 Media. The last dividend paid out to investors was $10.81 on August 8, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY). The last dividend payout was on August 8, 2013 and was $10.81

Q
How much per share is the next ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $10.81 on August 8, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFY)?
A

ProSiebenSat 1 Media has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) was $10.81 and was paid out next on August 8, 2013.

