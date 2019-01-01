ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Petrobras Brasileiro
(NYSE:PBR)
13.84
-0.04[-0.29%]
At close: Jun 1
13.89
0.0500[0.36%]
After Hours: 5:24PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.7 - 14.11
52 Week High/Low9.2 - 16.3
Open / Close14 / 13.83
Float / Outstanding- / 6.5B
Vol / Avg.16.8M / 32.2M
Mkt Cap90.3B
P/E3.2
50d Avg. Price14.46
Div / Yield4.39/31.61%
Payout Ratio74
EPS1.32
Total Float-

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Key Statistics

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
126.9B
Trailing P/E
3.2
Forward P/E
3.52
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.45
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.7
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.95
Price / Book (mrq)
0.99
Price / EBITDA
1.58
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.21
Earnings Yield
31.27%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.52
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.05
Tangible Book value per share
13.5
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
118.5B
Total Assets
210.8B
Total Liabilities
118.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
46.81
Gross Margin
53%
Net Margin
31.65%
EBIT Margin
51.31%
EBITDA Margin
62.97%
Operating Margin
45.4%