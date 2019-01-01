PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk is an Indonesian state-owned bank, with the government holding just over half of the bank's outstanding shares. BNI's main banking activities include deposit-taking, providing credit, issuing debt instruments, money transfer services, secondary market services, wholesale banking, custody banking, capital investment, and other services. Its business divisions include business banking, consumer banking, and international banking and treasury. Most of the bank's operational presence is in Indonesia, but it has some credit exposure to other parts of Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.