There is no Press for this Ticker
Public Bank Bhd is a Malaysian banking group that provides a range of financial products and services, including personal banking, commercial banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, share broking, trustee services, nominee services, sale and management of unit trust funds, bancassurance, and general insurance products. In addition to its mostly Malaysian operational presence, the bank is exposed to other Southeast Asian nations through some of its branches. Its strategy emphasizes organic growth in the retail banking business, particularly retail consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises. The majority of its revenue comes from Retail Operations segment.

Public Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Public Bank (PBLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Public Bank (OTCPK: PBLOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Public Bank's (PBLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Public Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Public Bank (PBLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Public Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Public Bank (PBLOF)?

A

The stock price for Public Bank (OTCPK: PBLOF) is $0.97 last updated Today at 7:31:07 PM.

Q

Does Public Bank (PBLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Public Bank.

Q

When is Public Bank (OTCPK:PBLOF) reporting earnings?

A

Public Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Public Bank (PBLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Public Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Public Bank (PBLOF) operate in?

A

Public Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.