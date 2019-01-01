Public Bank Bhd is a Malaysian banking group that provides a range of financial products and services, including personal banking, commercial banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, share broking, trustee services, nominee services, sale and management of unit trust funds, bancassurance, and general insurance products. In addition to its mostly Malaysian operational presence, the bank is exposed to other Southeast Asian nations through some of its branches. Its strategy emphasizes organic growth in the retail banking business, particularly retail consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises. The majority of its revenue comes from Retail Operations segment.