Partners Bank of California is engaged in providing personal & commercial banking services to small & middle-market businesses, professional practices, commercial & industrial companies & individuals. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online banking services, such as bills and schedule payments, and funds transfer services. It also offers business banking and commercial lending.

Partners Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Partners Bank (PBKX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Partners Bank (OTCPK: PBKX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Partners Bank's (PBKX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Partners Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Partners Bank (PBKX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Partners Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Partners Bank (PBKX)?

A

The stock price for Partners Bank (OTCPK: PBKX) is $10.99 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:35:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Partners Bank (PBKX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Partners Bank.

Q

When is Partners Bank (OTCPK:PBKX) reporting earnings?

A

Partners Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Partners Bank (PBKX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Partners Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Partners Bank (PBKX) operate in?

A

Partners Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.