Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Prudential Bancorp
The latest price target for Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting PBIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Prudential Bancorp initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Prudential Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Prudential Bancorp was filed on May 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) is trading at is $14.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
