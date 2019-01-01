ñol

Paramount Bed Holding
(OTCPK:PBHDF)
19.74
00
At close: May 20
17.4627
-2.2773[-11.54%]
After Hours: 7:21AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.46 - 17.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 58.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS43.99
Total Float-

Paramount Bed Holding (OTC:PBHDF), Key Statistics

Paramount Bed Holding (OTC: PBHDF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
555.4M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
40B
Total Assets
159.4B
Total Liabilities
40B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.02
Gross Margin
48.65%
Net Margin
11.26%
EBIT Margin
17.34%
EBITDA Margin
17.34%
Operating Margin
16.22%