PBF Logistics
(NYSE:PBFX)
16.51
0.23[1.41%]
At close: Jun 1
16.56
0.0500[0.30%]
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.1 - 16.67
52 Week High/Low10.65 - 17.47
Open / Close16.55 / 16.56
Float / Outstanding24.7M / 62.6M
Vol / Avg.246.4K / 228.3K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E6.7
50d Avg. Price15.04
Div / Yield1.2/7.37%
Payout Ratio49.38
EPS0.58
Total Float24.7M

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), Key Statistics

PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.6B
Trailing P/E
6.7
Forward P/E
6.88
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.87
Price / Book (mrq)
3.82
Price / EBITDA
4.46
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.8
Earnings Yield
14.93%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.78
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.26
Tangible Book value per share
4.12
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
636.3M
Total Assets
903M
Total Liabilities
636.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.36
Gross Margin
89.55%
Net Margin
47.35%
EBIT Margin
58.35%
EBITDA Margin
68.8%
Operating Margin
56.17%