PBF Logistics
(NYSE:PBFX)
16.51
0.23[1.41%]
At close: Jun 1
16.56
0.0500[0.30%]
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.1 - 16.67
52 Week High/Low10.65 - 17.47
Open / Close16.55 / 16.56
Float / Outstanding24.7M / 62.6M
Vol / Avg.246.4K / 228.3K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E6.7
50d Avg. Price15.04
Div / Yield1.2/7.37%
Payout Ratio49.38
EPS0.58
Total Float24.7M

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$14.00

Lowest Price Target1

$14.00

Consensus Price Target1

$14.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Wells Fargo

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for PBF Logistics

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

PBF Logistics Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for PBF Logistics (PBFX)?
A

The latest price target for PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting PBFX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.20% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for PBF Logistics (PBFX)?
A

The latest analyst rating for PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) was provided by Wells Fargo, and PBF Logistics maintained their equal-weight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for PBF Logistics (PBFX)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PBF Logistics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PBF Logistics was filed on December 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating PBF Logistics (PBFX) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PBF Logistics (PBFX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price PBF Logistics (PBFX) is trading at is $16.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

