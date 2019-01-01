PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PBF Logistics
PBF Logistics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting PBFX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.20% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) was provided by Wells Fargo, and PBF Logistics maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PBF Logistics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PBF Logistics was filed on December 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PBF Logistics (PBFX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price PBF Logistics (PBFX) is trading at is $16.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
