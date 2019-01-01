ñol

Touchstone Exploration
(OTCPK:PBEGF)
1.16
0.01[0.87%]
At close: Jun 1
1.32
0.1600[13.79%]
After Hours: 8:23AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.11 - 1.16
52 Week High/Low0.93 - 2.13
Open / Close1.13 / 1.16
Float / Outstanding- / 211.2M
Vol / Avg.24.3K / 29.5K
Mkt Cap244.9M
P/E37
50d Avg. Price1.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Touchstone Exploration (OTC:PBEGF), Key Statistics

Touchstone Exploration (OTC: PBEGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
262.7M
Trailing P/E
37
Forward P/E
28.33
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.38
Price / Book (mrq)
3.57
Price / EBITDA
12.41
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13
Earnings Yield
2.7%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.7
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.32
Tangible Book value per share
0.32
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
72.5M
Total Assets
140.6M
Total Liabilities
72.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
57.01%
Net Margin
-2.25%
EBIT Margin
12.59%
EBITDA Margin
21.45%
Operating Margin
14.75%