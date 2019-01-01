Bank Danamon Indonesia is an Indonesia-based company that is principally engaged in providing banking services. The company's core business segments consist of the retail business segment, which includes micro banking, retail banking, a credit card business, insurance, consumer financing, and syariah banking; the midsize business segment, which includes small and midsize enterprise banking and commercial banking; and the wholesale business segment, which provides commercial and corporate customers with products such as cash management, trade finance, financial supply chain, loans, and foreign exchange transactions. The company operates through a network of branches and outlets across Indonesia.