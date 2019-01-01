People's United Financial Inc has nearly $39 billion of assets. People's United Bank is one of the New England-based banks and among the top 50 in the U.S. Of the bank's 405 locations, 40% are in Connecticut, where it ranks third by deposit market share. It also ranks among the top 10 in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. The bank offers brokerage, financial advisory and wealth management, and insurance services. Commercial real estate accounts for 35% of the loan book, C&I and equipment financing accounts for another 35%, and the rest is in mortgages and consumer.