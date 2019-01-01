|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCTP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in People's United Finl’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
There is no analysis for People's United Finl
The stock price for People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCTP) is $25.43 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 31, 2018.
People's United Finl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for People's United Finl.
People's United Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.