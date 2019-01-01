ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank Central Asia
(OTCPK:PBCRY)
13.235
0.115[0.88%]
At close: Jun 1
13.235
00
After Hours: 4:11PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.17 - 13.35
52 Week High/Low12.2 - 79.94
Open / Close13.3 / 13.24
Float / Outstanding- / 4.9B
Vol / Avg.19.3K / 39.8K
Mkt Cap65.3B
P/E29.04
50d Avg. Price13.4
Div / Yield0.25/1.92%
Payout Ratio87.91
EPS1625
Total Float-

Bank Central Asia (OTC:PBCRY), Dividends

Bank Central Asia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank Central Asia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 5, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bank Central Asia Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank Central Asia (PBCRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Central Asia. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on January 4, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Bank Central Asia (PBCRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Central Asia (PBCRY). The last dividend payout was on January 4, 2013 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Bank Central Asia (PBCRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Central Asia (PBCRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on January 4, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank Central Asia (OTCPK:PBCRY)?
A

Bank Central Asia has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bank Central Asia (PBCRY) was $0.08 and was paid out next on January 4, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.