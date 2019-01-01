ñol

Bank Central Asia
(OTCPK:PBCRF)
0.535
-0.005[-0.93%]
At close: Jun 1
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.53 - 0.54
52 Week High/Low0.49 - 2.57
Open / Close0.53 / 0.54
Float / Outstanding- / 123.3B
Vol / Avg.2.8K / 101.4K
Mkt Cap66B
P/E29.88
50d Avg. Price0.53
Div / Yield0.01/1.86%
Payout Ratio87.98
EPS65
Total Float-

Bank Central Asia (OTC:PBCRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bank Central Asia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$21T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bank Central Asia using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bank Central Asia Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bank Central Asia (OTCPK:PBCRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bank Central Asia

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank Central Asia (OTCPK:PBCRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bank Central Asia

Q
What were Bank Central Asia’s (OTCPK:PBCRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bank Central Asia

