There is no Press for this Ticker
Founded in 1926 and headquartered in France, Publicis is the world's third-largest ad holding company based on revenue. Publicis' services, which include traditional and digital advertising, public relations, and consulting, are provided worldwide, with over 80% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Publicis Groupe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Publicis Groupe (PBCBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCPK: PBCBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Publicis Groupe's (PBCBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Publicis Groupe.

Q

What is the target price for Publicis Groupe (PBCBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Publicis Groupe

Q

Current Stock Price for Publicis Groupe (PBCBF)?

A

The stock price for Publicis Groupe (OTCPK: PBCBF) is $38.1986 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 14:40:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Publicis Groupe (PBCBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Publicis Groupe.

Q

When is Publicis Groupe (OTCPK:PBCBF) reporting earnings?

A

Publicis Groupe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Publicis Groupe (PBCBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Publicis Groupe.

Q

What sector and industry does Publicis Groupe (PBCBF) operate in?

A

Publicis Groupe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.