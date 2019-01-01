Probi AB is engaged in probiotic research and development, manufacturing and sales of effective and well-documented probiotics. The company's research relates to living microorganisms with scientifically proven health benefits. The main fields of research are gut health, immune system and nutrient absorption, iron absorption, bone health and stress and recovery. Its segments are Consumer Healthcare (CHC) and Functional Food (FF). The company operates in United States, Americas, excluding the US , Sweden, EMEA, excluding Sweden, and APAC.