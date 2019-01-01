ñol

Pembina Pipeline
(NYSE:PBA)
40.92
0.68[1.69%]
At close: Jun 1
40.72
-0.2000[-0.49%]
After Hours: 4:24PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low40.37 - 41.16
52 Week High/Low28.89 - 41.21
Open / Close40.57 / 40.91
Float / Outstanding- / 554.3M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.2M
Mkt Cap22.7B
P/E22.24
50d Avg. Price38.55
Div / Yield1.97/4.88%
Payout Ratio110.04
EPS0.81
Total Float-

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), Key Statistics

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
31.5B
Trailing P/E
22.24
Forward P/E
18.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
17.28
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.91
Price / Book (mrq)
1.95
Price / EBITDA
9.23
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.15
Earnings Yield
4.5%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.79
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.59
Tangible Book value per share
11.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.9B
Total Assets
31.4B
Total Liabilities
16.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.5
Gross Margin
28.24%
Net Margin
15.83%
EBIT Margin
24.56%
EBITDA Margin
30.38%
Operating Margin
24.42%