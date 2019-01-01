ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Paychex
(NASDAQ:PAYX)
122.825
-1.005[-0.81%]
Last update: 3:40PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low121.54 - 124.82
52 Week High/Low99.88 - 141.92
Open / Close124.2 / -
Float / Outstanding322.4M / 361M
Vol / Avg.803.2K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap44.3B
P/E33.11
50d Avg. Price128.81
Div / Yield3.16/2.55%
Payout Ratio70.59
EPS1.19
Total Float322.4M

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), Key Statistics

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
44.2B
Trailing P/E
33.11
Forward P/E
30.96
PE Ratio (TTM)
33.74
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.7
Price / Sales (ttm)
9.99
Price / Book (mrq)
13.6
Price / EBITDA
22.38
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
22.03
Earnings Yield
3.02%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.85
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
9.1
Tangible Book value per share
3.38
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7B
Total Assets
10.3B
Total Liabilities
7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.23
Gross Margin
72.4%
Net Margin
33.75%
EBIT Margin
44.15%
EBITDA Margin
47.94%
Operating Margin
44.11%