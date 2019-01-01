ñol

Paycom Software
(NYSE:PAYC)
282.19
-2.15[-0.76%]
At close: Jun 1
282.18
-0.0100[0.00%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low281.56 - 294.49
52 Week High/Low259.95 - 558.97
Open / Close288.6 / 282.18
Float / Outstanding51.1M / 60.3M
Vol / Avg.350.9K / 462.4K
Mkt Cap17B
P/E74.05
50d Avg. Price308.27
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.58
Total Float51.1M

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), Key Statistics

Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
16.8B
Trailing P/E
74.05
Forward P/E
50.76
PE Ratio (TTM)
74.05
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.96
Price / Sales (ttm)
14.54
Price / Book (mrq)
16.98
Price / EBITDA
45.62
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
46.36
Earnings Yield
1.35%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.05
Beta
1.56
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.75
Tangible Book value per share
14.94
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4.4B
Total Assets
5.4B
Total Liabilities
4.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.42
Gross Margin
86.29%
Net Margin
26%
EBIT Margin
36.12%
EBITDA Margin
42.24%
Operating Margin
35.72%