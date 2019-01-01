ñol

PIMCO Access Income
(NYSE:PAXS)
17.40
0.05[0.29%]
At close: Jun 1
20.01
2.6100[15.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
PIMCO Access Income (NYSE:PAXS), Dividends

PIMCO Access Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PIMCO Access Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.62%

Annual Dividend

$1.4004

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PIMCO Access Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PIMCO Access Income (PAXS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Access Income. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PIMCO Access Income (PAXS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Access Income (PAXS). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next PIMCO Access Income (PAXS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Access Income (PAXS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for PIMCO Access Income (NYSE:PAXS)?
A

PIMCO Access Income has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PIMCO Access Income (PAXS) was $0.12 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

