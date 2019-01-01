|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PreAxia Health Care (OTCPK: PAXH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for PreAxia Health Care.
There is no analysis for PreAxia Health Care
The stock price for PreAxia Health Care (OTCPK: PAXH) is $0.101 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:57:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PreAxia Health Care.
PreAxia Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for PreAxia Health Care.
PreAxia Health Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.