Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
19.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PreAxia Health Care Payment Systems Inc engages in the services related to the health payment market. The solution provided by the company includes HSA or Health spending account for health care spending. The amount deposited in this account can be used to pay for health care expenses for employees and their dependents. The company caters to brokerage and brokers, clinics and practitioners, and small and medium businesses.

PreAxia Health Care Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PreAxia Health Care (PAXH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PreAxia Health Care (OTCPK: PAXH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PreAxia Health Care's (PAXH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PreAxia Health Care.

Q

What is the target price for PreAxia Health Care (PAXH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PreAxia Health Care

Q

Current Stock Price for PreAxia Health Care (PAXH)?

A

The stock price for PreAxia Health Care (OTCPK: PAXH) is $0.101 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:57:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PreAxia Health Care (PAXH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PreAxia Health Care.

Q

When is PreAxia Health Care (OTCPK:PAXH) reporting earnings?

A

PreAxia Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PreAxia Health Care (PAXH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PreAxia Health Care.

Q

What sector and industry does PreAxia Health Care (PAXH) operate in?

A

PreAxia Health Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.