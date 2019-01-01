Patrys Ltd focuses on the development of natural human antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's product includes Deoxymab 3E10, PAT-SC1, PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX1-NP, and PAT-LM1. Its lead technology is Deoxymab 3E10, a DNA damage repair (DDR) antibody which penetrates live cell nuclei and inhibits key mechanisms of DNA repair in target cancer cells.