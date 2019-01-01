QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
82.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Patrys Ltd focuses on the development of natural human antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's product includes Deoxymab 3E10, PAT-SC1, PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX1-NP, and PAT-LM1. Its lead technology is Deoxymab 3E10, a DNA damage repair (DDR) antibody which penetrates live cell nuclei and inhibits key mechanisms of DNA repair in target cancer cells.

Patrys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patrys (PATLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patrys (OTCPK: PATLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Patrys's (PATLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Patrys.

Q

What is the target price for Patrys (PATLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patrys

Q

Current Stock Price for Patrys (PATLF)?

A

The stock price for Patrys (OTCPK: PATLF) is $0.04 last updated Wed Oct 06 2021 14:46:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Patrys (PATLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patrys.

Q

When is Patrys (OTCPK:PATLF) reporting earnings?

A

Patrys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Patrys (PATLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patrys.

Q

What sector and industry does Patrys (PATLF) operate in?

A

Patrys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.