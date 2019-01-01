|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Patrys (OTCPK: PATLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Patrys.
There is no analysis for Patrys
The stock price for Patrys (OTCPK: PATLF) is $0.04 last updated Wed Oct 06 2021 14:46:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Patrys.
Patrys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Patrys.
Patrys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.