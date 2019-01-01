ñol

Patrick Industries
(NASDAQ:PATK)
59.52
-0.59[-0.98%]
At close: Jun 1
59.52
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low58.39 - 60.99
52 Week High/Low54.02 - 88.79
Open / Close60.2 / 59.52
Float / Outstanding18.3M / 23M
Vol / Avg.181.8K / 236.4K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E4.96
50d Avg. Price61.82
Div / Yield1.32/2.20%
Payout Ratio10.06
EPS5
Total Float18.3M

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), Dividends

Patrick Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Patrick Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.02%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Patrick Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Patrick Industries (PATK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patrick Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on June 13, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Patrick Industries (PATK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Patrick Industries ($PATK) will be on June 13, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Patrick Industries (PATK) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Patrick Industries (PATK) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Patrick Industries (PATK) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.33

Q
What is the dividend yield for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)?
A

Patrick Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Patrick Industries (PATK) was $0.33 and was paid out next on June 13, 2022.

