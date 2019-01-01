Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), Dividends

Patrick Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Patrick Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Patrick Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on June 13, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Patrick Industries ($PATK) will be on June 13, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Patrick Industries (PATK) shares by May 31, 2022
The next dividend for Patrick Industries (PATK) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.33
Patrick Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Patrick Industries (PATK) was $0.33 and was paid out next on June 13, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.