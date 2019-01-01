ñol

Patriot Transportation
(NASDAQ:PATI)
7.41
-0.08[-1.07%]
At close: Jun 1
8.25
0.8400[11.34%]
After Hours: 8:43AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.4 - 7.52
52 Week High/Low7.39 - 16.29
Open / Close7.48 / 7.4
Float / Outstanding2.5M / 3.5M
Vol / Avg.9.6K / 7.1K
Mkt Cap25.8M
P/E4.33
50d Avg. Price7.95
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.14
Total Float2.5M

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI), Dividends

Patriot Transportation issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Patriot Transportation generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Patriot Transportation Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Patriot Transportation (PATI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patriot Transportation. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.75 on November 15, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Patriot Transportation (PATI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patriot Transportation (PATI). The last dividend payout was on November 15, 2021 and was $3.75

Q
How much per share is the next Patriot Transportation (PATI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patriot Transportation (PATI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.75 on November 15, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)?
A

Patriot Transportation has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Patriot Transportation (PATI) was $3.75 and was paid out next on November 15, 2021.

