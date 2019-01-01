ñol

Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep
(OTC:PASQL)
25.07
00
At close: Aug 18
25.10
0.0300[0.12%]
After Hours: 4:21PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep (OTC:PASQL), Dividends

Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep (PASQL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep.

Q
What date did I need to own Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep (PASQL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep.

Q
How much per share is the next Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep (PASQL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep (OTC:PASQL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Public Storage 3.95% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Q 1/1000th Dep.

