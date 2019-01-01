ñol

Parex Resources
(OTCPK:PARXF)
22.76
0.64[2.89%]
At close: Jun 1
17.68
-5.0800[-22.32%]
After Hours: 4:11PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.37 - 22.85
52 Week High/Low13.71 - 23.57
Open / Close22.54 / 22.76
Float / Outstanding- / 115.1M
Vol / Avg.32.8K / 9K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E6.62
50d Avg. Price20.36
Div / Yield0.5/2.26%
Payout Ratio9.23
EPS1.29
Total Float-

Parex Resources (OTC:PARXF), Key Statistics

Parex Resources (OTC: PARXF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.2B
Trailing P/E
6.62
Forward P/E
4.16
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.17
Price / Book (mrq)
1.77
Price / EBITDA
3.71
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.98
Earnings Yield
15.1%
Price change 1 M
1.13
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.15
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.52
Tangible Book value per share
11.88
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
482.7M
Total Assets
1.9B
Total Liabilities
482.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.22
Gross Margin
62.01%
Net Margin
36.91%
EBIT Margin
50.81%
EBITDA Margin
59.1%
Operating Margin
52.51%