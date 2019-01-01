|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Parx Materials (OTCGM: PARPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Parx Materials.
There is no analysis for Parx Materials
The stock price for Parx Materials (OTCGM: PARPF) is $1.14 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 17:23:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Parx Materials.
Parx Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Parx Materials.
Parx Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.