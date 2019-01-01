QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Parx Materials NV is a holding company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biocompatible plastics and antibacterial polymers.

Parx Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parx Materials (PARPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parx Materials (OTCGM: PARPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Parx Materials's (PARPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parx Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Parx Materials (PARPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parx Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Parx Materials (PARPF)?

A

The stock price for Parx Materials (OTCGM: PARPF) is $1.14 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 17:23:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parx Materials (PARPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parx Materials.

Q

When is Parx Materials (OTCGM:PARPF) reporting earnings?

A

Parx Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parx Materials (PARPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parx Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Parx Materials (PARPF) operate in?

A

Parx Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.