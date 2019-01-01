Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd is an Australia based veterinary pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing animal health solutions. The group manufactures and market products for companion animals and production animals. The firm also has a pipeline of drug products like Zydax, PAR121 and PAR122 and Luminous which covers therapeutic areas in orthopedics, dermatology, and nutraceuticals. The operating segments of the company are Companion animal, Production animal - U.S., Production animal - rest of world and Contract Manufacturing. It operates internationally and generates the majority of the revenue from the Production animal - U.S. segment which covers the group's reproductive hormone portfolio across production animal in the USA.