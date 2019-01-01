QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd is an Australia based veterinary pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing animal health solutions. The group manufactures and market products for companion animals and production animals. The firm also has a pipeline of drug products like Zydax, PAR121 and PAR122 and Luminous which covers therapeutic areas in orthopedics, dermatology, and nutraceuticals. The operating segments of the company are Companion animal, Production animal - U.S., Production animal - rest of world and Contract Manufacturing. It operates internationally and generates the majority of the revenue from the Production animal - U.S. segment which covers the group's reproductive hormone portfolio across production animal in the USA.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parnell Pharmaceuticals (PARNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PARNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parnell Pharmaceuticals's (PARNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Parnell Pharmaceuticals (PARNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Parnell Pharmaceuticals (PARNF)?

A

The stock price for Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PARNF) is $0.0002 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parnell Pharmaceuticals (PARNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:PARNF) reporting earnings?

A

Parnell Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parnell Pharmaceuticals (PARNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Parnell Pharmaceuticals (PARNF) operate in?

A

Parnell Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.