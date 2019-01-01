Paradise Inc is engaged in producing and selling of candied fruit and molded plastics. Its products are used by commercial and home bakers. It also designs and molds plastic containers for its product line and molded plastics for sale to customers. The operating business segments are Candied Fruit and Molded Plastics. The Candied Fruit segment is engaged in the production of candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, sold to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking. The Molded Plastics segment is engaged in the production of plastic containers for the company's products and other molded plastics for sale to unaffiliated customers.