QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Paradise Inc is engaged in producing and selling of candied fruit and molded plastics. Its products are used by commercial and home bakers. It also designs and molds plastic containers for its product line and molded plastics for sale to customers. The operating business segments are Candied Fruit and Molded Plastics. The Candied Fruit segment is engaged in the production of candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, sold to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking. The Molded Plastics segment is engaged in the production of plastic containers for the company's products and other molded plastics for sale to unaffiliated customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Paradise Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paradise (PARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paradise (OTC: PARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paradise's (PARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paradise.

Q

What is the target price for Paradise (PARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paradise

Q

Current Stock Price for Paradise (PARF)?

A

The stock price for Paradise (OTC: PARF) is $5.5 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 15:44:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paradise (PARF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 17, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2015.

Q

When is Paradise (OTC:PARF) reporting earnings?

A

Paradise does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paradise (PARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paradise.

Q

What sector and industry does Paradise (PARF) operate in?

A

Paradise is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.