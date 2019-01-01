QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Poniard Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its product candidate is picoplatin, a new generation platinum-based cancer therapy.

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PARDP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Poniard Pharmaceuticals's (PARDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Poniard Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP)?

A

The stock price for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PARDP) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:46:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2000 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:PARDP) reporting earnings?

A

Poniard Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP) operate in?

A

Poniard Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.