Paramount Global
(NASDAQ:PARA)
32.4327
-1.8973[-5.53%]
Last update: 3:29PM
Day High/Low31.71 - 34.5
52 Week High/Low26.11 - 39.21
Open / Close34.47 / -
Float / Outstanding575.9M / 649.1M
Vol / Avg.9.9M / 11M
Mkt Cap21.1B
P/E5.87
50d Avg. Price33.18
Div / Yield0.96/2.80%
Payout Ratio16.41
EPS0.65
Total Float575.9M

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), Key Statistics

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
35.5B
Trailing P/E
5.87
Forward P/E
12.55
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.41
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.1
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.79
Price / Book (mrq)
0.98
Price / EBITDA
3.86
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.04
Earnings Yield
17.04%
Price change 1 M
1.18
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.17
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
34.92
Tangible Book value per share
5.15
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
34.9B
Total Assets
58B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.52
Gross Margin
34.55%
Net Margin
5.91%
EBIT Margin
9.69%
EBITDA Margin
11%
Operating Margin
11.12%