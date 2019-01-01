QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amerinac Holding Corp distributes nut and bolt products, and a proprietary locking washer product. Its business activity is the distribution of nut and bolt products and a proprietary locking washer product that are used for aerospace and military applications. It manufactures specialty ingot, electrode products, shot products, and master alloys. The business segments of the company are Creative Assembly subsidiary, which includes all distribution of proprietary and specialty fasteners primarily serving the heavy truck, automotive, transportation, and infrastructure industries; and PMAL subsidiary, which includes all its manufacturing of specialty ingot, electrode products, shot products, and master alloys in addition to toll conversion melting services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target