Amerinac Holding Corp distributes nut and bolt products, and a proprietary locking washer product. Its business activity is the distribution of nut and bolt products and a proprietary locking washer product that are used for aerospace and military applications. It manufactures specialty ingot, electrode products, shot products, and master alloys. The business segments of the company are Creative Assembly subsidiary, which includes all distribution of proprietary and specialty fasteners primarily serving the heavy truck, automotive, transportation, and infrastructure industries; and PMAL subsidiary, which includes all its manufacturing of specialty ingot, electrode products, shot products, and master alloys in addition to toll conversion melting services.