Pampa Energia
(NYSE:PAM)
23.17
-0.50[-2.11%]
Last update: 3:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low23.02 - 23.96
52 Week High/Low14.71 - 25.86
Open / Close23.49 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 55.3M
Vol / Avg.52.5K / 153K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E3.51
50d Avg. Price22.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.75
Total Float-

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM), Key Statistics

Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.2B
Trailing P/E
3.51
Forward P/E
8.04
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.47
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.82
Price / Book (mrq)
0.68
Price / EBITDA
2.13
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.14
Earnings Yield
28.52%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
0.6
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
34.71
Tangible Book value per share
34.02
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.1B
Total Assets
4.1B
Total Liabilities
2.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
2
Gross Margin
39.81%
Net Margin
24.03%
EBIT Margin
32.52%
EBITDA Margin
32.52%
Operating Margin
26.46%