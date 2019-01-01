QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Mopals.com Inc offers a social media rewards platform that provides a means to monetize the social influence of its members and partners. The company provides an internet and mobile brand loyalty application and service that it believes will bridge the gap between social media and loyalty rewards. Its competitor includes competitors to MoPals are Yelp Inc., Foursquare Labs, Inc., Alliance Data Systems Corporation (Air Miles) and Aimia Inc. (Aeroplan). The company's operations are subject to a number of Canadian federal and provincial, as well as American federal and state laws and regulations affecting companies conducting business on the internet.

Mopals.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mopals.com (PALS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mopals.com (OTCEM: PALS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mopals.com's (PALS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mopals.com.

Q

What is the target price for Mopals.com (PALS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mopals.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Mopals.com (PALS)?

A

The stock price for Mopals.com (OTCEM: PALS) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:31:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mopals.com (PALS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mopals.com.

Q

When is Mopals.com (OTCEM:PALS) reporting earnings?

A

Mopals.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mopals.com (PALS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mopals.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Mopals.com (PALS) operate in?

A

Mopals.com is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.