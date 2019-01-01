Mopals.com Inc offers a social media rewards platform that provides a means to monetize the social influence of its members and partners. The company provides an internet and mobile brand loyalty application and service that it believes will bridge the gap between social media and loyalty rewards. Its competitor includes competitors to MoPals are Yelp Inc., Foursquare Labs, Inc., Alliance Data Systems Corporation (Air Miles) and Aimia Inc. (Aeroplan). The company's operations are subject to a number of Canadian federal and provincial, as well as American federal and state laws and regulations affecting companies conducting business on the internet.