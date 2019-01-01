QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3.1
Mkt Cap
110.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
71.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Paion Ag is a holding company engaged in providing various services to the subsidiaries. The group is focused on developing and commercializing medical innovations for procedural sedation, anesthesia, and critical care services. The key product of the company is remimazolam, which is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. The organization is based in Germany.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Paion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paion (PAIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paion (OTCPK: PAIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paion's (PAIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paion.

Q

What is the target price for Paion (PAIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paion

Q

Current Stock Price for Paion (PAIOF)?

A

The stock price for Paion (OTCPK: PAIOF) is $1.55 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:12:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paion (PAIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paion.

Q

When is Paion (OTCPK:PAIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Paion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paion (PAIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paion.

Q

What sector and industry does Paion (PAIOF) operate in?

A

Paion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.