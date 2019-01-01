QQQ
Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags, and other track and trace solutions. Its geographical segment includes EMEA; UK and US. The company derives a majority of revenue from the EMEA segment.

Paragon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paragon (PAGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paragon (OTCEM: PAGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paragon's (PAGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paragon.

Q

What is the target price for Paragon (PAGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paragon

Q

Current Stock Price for Paragon (PAGDF)?

A

The stock price for Paragon (OTCEM: PAGDF) is $33.8416 last updated Tue Jul 07 2020 15:39:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paragon (PAGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paragon.

Q

When is Paragon (OTCEM:PAGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Paragon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paragon (PAGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paragon.

Q

What sector and industry does Paragon (PAGDF) operate in?

A

Paragon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.