Penske Automotive Group
(NYSE:PAG)
116.66
1.52[1.32%]
Last update: 3:16PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low114.04 - 117.08
52 Week High/Low72.35 - 119.47
Open / Close116.21 / -
Float / Outstanding26.8M / 75.9M
Vol / Avg.276.1K / 342.4K
Mkt Cap8.9B
P/E6.62
50d Avg. Price103.98
Div / Yield1.88/1.63%
Payout Ratio10.47
EPS4.76
Total Float26.8M

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), Key Statistics

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
15B
Trailing P/E
6.62
Forward P/E
7.06
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.52
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.88
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.34
Price / Book (mrq)
2.11
Price / EBITDA
4.38
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.23
Earnings Yield
15.09%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.31
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
54.54
Tangible Book value per share
17.41
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9.5B
Total Assets
13.7B
Total Liabilities
9.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.02
Gross Margin
17.66%
Net Margin
5.27%
EBIT Margin
7.48%
EBITDA Margin
7.94%
Operating Margin
5.76%