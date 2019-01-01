Aneka Tambang (OTC:PAEKY), Key Statistics

ñol

Aneka Tambang
(OTCPK:PAEKY)
17.21
0.965[5.94%]
Last update: 10:54AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.21 - 17.21
52 Week High/Low12.12 - 19.08
Open / Close17.21 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 240.3M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.7K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E21.07
50d Avg. Price17.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio15.19
EPS6098
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.2B
Trailing P/E
21.07
Forward P/E
19.19
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.53
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.46
Price / Book (mrq)
2.55
Price / EBITDA
13.01
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.9
Earnings Yield
4.74%
Price change 1 M
0.88
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.48
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.36
Tangible Book value per share
6.33
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9.2T
Total Assets
31.5T
Total Liabilities
9.2T
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.32
Gross Margin
25.11%
Net Margin
15.03%
EBIT Margin
19.49%
EBITDA Margin
19.73%
Operating Margin
16.65%