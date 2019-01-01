QQQ
PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk is an Indonesia-based company that provides construction services. The company operates through five segments construction; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); real estate property; infrastructure investment; and implementation of railway infrastructure. The construction segment is engaged in construction projects in the infrastructure sectors, which contributes to most of the company's total sales.

Adhi Karya (Persero) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Adhi Karya (Persero) (PADHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adhi Karya (Persero) (OTCPK: PADHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adhi Karya (Persero)'s (PADHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adhi Karya (Persero).

Q

What is the target price for Adhi Karya (Persero) (PADHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adhi Karya (Persero)

Q

Current Stock Price for Adhi Karya (Persero) (PADHF)?

A

The stock price for Adhi Karya (Persero) (OTCPK: PADHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adhi Karya (Persero) (PADHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adhi Karya (Persero).

Q

When is Adhi Karya (Persero) (OTCPK:PADHF) reporting earnings?

A

Adhi Karya (Persero) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adhi Karya (Persero) (PADHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adhi Karya (Persero).

Q

What sector and industry does Adhi Karya (Persero) (PADHF) operate in?

A

Adhi Karya (Persero) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.