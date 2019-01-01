PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (OTC:PACWL), Dividends

PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp.
There are no upcoming dividends for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp.
There are no upcoming dividends for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp.
There are no upcoming dividends for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp.
Browse dividends on all stocks.