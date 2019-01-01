ñol

PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp
(OTCPK:PACWL)
25.83
00
At close: Jun 6

PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (OTC:PACWL), Quotes and News Summary

PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (OTC: PACWL)

There is no Press for this Ticker

PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (PACWL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (OTCPK: PACWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp's (PACWL) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp.

Q
What is the target price for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (PACWL) stock?
A

There is no analysis for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp

Q
Current Stock Price for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (PACWL)?
A

The stock price for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (OTCPK: PACWL) is $25.83 last updated June 6, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (PACWL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp.

Q
When is PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (OTCPK:PACWL) reporting earnings?
A

PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp (PACWL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for PACWEST PFD SER A D/S by PacWest Bancorp.