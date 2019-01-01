QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Prime Acquisition Corp is a Cayman Islands company that owns and operates the office, commercial and industrial properties in Italy. It is focused on building a portfolio of high yield-producing assets. The company has a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate assets, including, primarily, well-located office buildings and industrial/warehouse buildings. It generates revenue from rental income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prime Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prime Acquisition (PACQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prime Acquisition (OTCEM: PACQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prime Acquisition's (PACQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prime Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Prime Acquisition (PACQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prime Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Prime Acquisition (PACQF)?

A

The stock price for Prime Acquisition (OTCEM: PACQF) is $0.0016 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 15:18:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prime Acquisition (PACQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prime Acquisition.

Q

When is Prime Acquisition (OTCEM:PACQF) reporting earnings?

A

Prime Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prime Acquisition (PACQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prime Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Prime Acquisition (PACQF) operate in?

A

Prime Acquisition is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.