QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Grupo Aeroportuario del
(NYSE:PAC)
144.155
-6.225[-4.14%]
Last update: 2:09PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low143.93 - 150.82
52 Week High/Low103.7 - 167.24
Open / Close149.3 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 51.1M
Vol / Avg.24.8K / 58.7K
Mkt Cap7.4B
P/E20.82
50d Avg. Price149.25
Div / Yield7.42/4.93%
Payout Ratio82.26
EPS45.43
Total Float-

Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE:PAC), Key Statistics

Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8.5B
Trailing P/E
20.82
Forward P/E
24.27
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.49
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.02
Price / Book (mrq)
7.14
Price / EBITDA
11.13
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.31
Earnings Yield
4.79%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.45
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
21
Tangible Book value per share
-6.82
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
36.7B
Total Assets
58.9B
Total Liabilities
36.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.24
Gross Margin
54.96%
Net Margin
38.71%
EBIT Margin
52.29%
EBITDA Margin
61.68%
Operating Margin
52.29%