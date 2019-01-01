ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pan American Silver
(NASDAQ:PAAS)
22.265
0.295[1.34%]
Last update: 2:45PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22 - 22.65
52 Week High/Low20.59 - 34.63
Open / Close22.28 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 210.5M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E25.55
50d Avg. Price25.55
Div / Yield0.44/2.00%
Payout Ratio45.35
EPS0.36
Total Float-

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), Key Statistics

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.3B
Trailing P/E
25.55
Forward P/E
27.03
PE Ratio (TTM)
26.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.71
Price / Book (mrq)
1.72
Price / EBITDA
7.47
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.03
Earnings Yield
3.91%
Price change 1 M
0.89
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.17
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.75
Tangible Book value per share
12.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
852.3M
Total Assets
3.5B
Total Liabilities
852.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
15.18%
Net Margin
17.39%
EBIT Margin
20.27%
EBITDA Margin
39.49%
Operating Margin
9.27%