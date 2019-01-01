Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ozon Holdings
The latest price target for Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ: OZON) was reported by Jefferies on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting OZON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ: OZON) was provided by Jefferies, and Ozon Holdings initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ozon Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ozon Holdings was filed on February 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ozon Holdings (OZON) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $23.00. The current price Ozon Holdings (OZON) is trading at is $11.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
