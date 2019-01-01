Oz Minerals is a midtier copper/gold producer. Prominent Hill produced about 100,000 tonnes of copper in 2020 with cash costs well below the industry average. The mine is a very small contributor to total global refined output of about 24 million tonnes in 2020. Finite reserves are a challenge, but management has extended life at Prominent Hill, albeit at a lower production rate. Life extension comes with development of the nearby Carrapateena mine, which started in 2020. Carrapateena should initially ramp up to produce at about 70,000 tonnes a year before expanding to just over 110,000 a year from around 2028. The acquisition of Brazil-based Avanco Resources adds volumes but the scale is smaller than the Australian assets, costs are higher and growth is likely to be incremental.