Oz Minerals is a midtier copper/gold producer. Prominent Hill produced about 100,000 tonnes of copper in 2020 with cash costs well below the industry average. The mine is a very small contributor to total global refined output of about 24 million tonnes in 2020. Finite reserves are a challenge, but management has extended life at Prominent Hill, albeit at a lower production rate. Life extension comes with development of the nearby Carrapateena mine, which started in 2020. Carrapateena should initially ramp up to produce at about 70,000 tonnes a year before expanding to just over 110,000 a year from around 2028. The acquisition of Brazil-based Avanco Resources adds volumes but the scale is smaller than the Australian assets, costs are higher and growth is likely to be incremental.

Oz Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oz Minerals (OZMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oz Minerals (OTCPK: OZMLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oz Minerals's (OZMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oz Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Oz Minerals (OZMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oz Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Oz Minerals (OZMLF)?

A

The stock price for Oz Minerals (OTCPK: OZMLF) is $18.275 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:49:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oz Minerals (OZMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oz Minerals.

Q

When is Oz Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Oz Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oz Minerals (OZMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oz Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Oz Minerals (OZMLF) operate in?

A

Oz Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.